Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

