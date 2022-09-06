Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

