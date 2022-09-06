Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $207,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.