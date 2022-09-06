Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $207,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,252 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.