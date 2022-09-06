Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABOS. BTIG Research began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

