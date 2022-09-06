Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.