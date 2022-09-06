Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

