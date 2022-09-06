Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

