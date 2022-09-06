Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

