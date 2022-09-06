Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.