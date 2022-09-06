Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 452 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

