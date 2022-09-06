Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

