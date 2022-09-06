Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 946,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118,383 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

