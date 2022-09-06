Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.