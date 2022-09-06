Fiduciary Group LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

