Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

