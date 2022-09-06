Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

