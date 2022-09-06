Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

