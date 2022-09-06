Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,650,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.