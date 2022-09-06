Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $192.14.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

