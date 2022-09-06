Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

