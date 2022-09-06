Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$929.92 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.00%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.