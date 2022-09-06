Filecash (FIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,101.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $122,023.71 and approximately $202,101.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

