Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $249.53 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00029727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00041888 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin (FIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 276,393,843 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

