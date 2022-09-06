Financial Contrast: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) versus NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -836.85% -70.86% -59.40% NuVasive -3.41% 11.12% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.63 -$61.93 million ($4.91) -0.08 NuVasive $1.14 billion 1.98 -$64.09 million ($0.80) -54.19

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 4 7 0 2.50

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 654.59%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $61.91, indicating a potential upside of 42.81%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

