Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
