Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $256,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.12.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.