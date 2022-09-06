Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $256,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.