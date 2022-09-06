Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

