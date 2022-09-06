Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,593 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.53. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

