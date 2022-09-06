Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 10,538 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

