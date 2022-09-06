Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VDE opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

