Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 255 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of DE opened at $362.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

