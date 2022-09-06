Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $35,101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 185,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

