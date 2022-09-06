Financial Review: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million 17.59 $179.48 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.73 -$28.15 million ($2.64) -4.80

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -93.58% -10.05% -3.19%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Keppel REIT and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

