Financial Survey: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) vs. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 5 1 0 2.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 297.87%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Kidpik.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.39 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -2.95 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.70 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -2.08

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Kidpik on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

