Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.59 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Firo has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00015954 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $34.15 million and $57.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000328 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Alpenschillling (ALPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,466,850 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.