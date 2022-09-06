First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.