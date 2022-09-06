First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head to Head Analysis

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 2.33 $11.42 million $3.28 8.23 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.83 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Profitability

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Capital pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Capital and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.32% 10.15% 0.95% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Capital and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Capital beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Bancorp 34

(Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; lines of credit; United States Department of Agriculture loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. The company operates through its network of four full-service branches in Alamogordo and Las Cruces, southern New Mexico; and Scottsdale and Peoria, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.