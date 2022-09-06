First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $247.59

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and traded as high as $255.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
First National Bank Alaska Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.25.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.