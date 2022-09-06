First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $247.59

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and traded as high as $255.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.25.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

