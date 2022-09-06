First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,092 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 1.1 %

First Solar stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.