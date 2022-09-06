First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.44% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

