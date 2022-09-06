Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.82 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Five Below by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

