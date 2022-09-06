Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $51.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00009406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

