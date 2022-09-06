FlypMe Price Tops $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $543,781.42 and $708.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

