FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

