FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Trading Up 1.4 %
FONR opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
