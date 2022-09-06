Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

FOVSY stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

