ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives $23.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.30.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

