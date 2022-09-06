Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $236,653.73 and $238,756.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00833992 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015507 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
