ForTube Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $4.56 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

