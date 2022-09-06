Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $12.87 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,484,779,698 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

