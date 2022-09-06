Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as high as C$14.40. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 848,528 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRU. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

